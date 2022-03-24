Balm Grove Dam removal rescheduled for summer of 2022

Plans to move the stalled Balm Grove Dam removal project forward are back, the Tualatin River Watershed Council announced Wednesday evening.

In an email, TRWC Executive Director Scott McEwen said that removal of the decades-old concrete dam will begin this summer.

“Removal of the structure and restoration of the site to its natural state will open several miles of instream habitat, including nearly 30 miles for winter steelhead and more than 80 miles for cutthroat trout. It will also contribute to wider efforts to restore fish populations and benefit other wildlife,” he said.

A neighborhood meeting is planned

