Man still missing after three weeks of searching in Coast Range

A man believed to have gone missing at the summit of the Coast Range near Highway 6 and Storey Burn Road has yet to be found after nearly a month of searching.

Now, while the case remains open, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has no new searches planned for the missing man.

"The case is still open but there are no searches currently planned for the future," Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel DiPietro said in a Tuesday email to this newspaper.

According to the sheriff's office, Thomas Gieger, 46, was reported missing Saturday, February 26 and . . .

