Oregon to join most states in compensating the wrongfully convicted

Wrongfully convicted Oregonians will now be eligible for financial compensation for time of false imprisonment.

On March 24, Gov. Kate Brown signed the Oregon Justice for Exonerees Act, which allows compensation for wrongful convictions. Victims will be able to receive money, housing assistance, counseling, a sealing of their records and a clear name.

Previously, Oregon was one of 13 states that did not offer any compensation for lost income and educational and career advancement to wrongfully convicted residents. Those who had their convictions overturned, and who were interested in getting compensation, were forced to file civil lawsuits that could take . . .

