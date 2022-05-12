From the newsroom: How this newspaper is tackling election night

Readers of this newspaper can expect fact-based recounting of vote tallies as they are published. We do not “call” close races, avoiding incorrect and embarrassing moments such as those recently experienced by our larger peers in an attempt to be “first.”

Instead, we’ll note if a race has a large enough gap to make a switch in results extremely unlikely, or note those races that are too close to call and publish follow up stories as the Secretary of State releases more information. Next week’s print edition will have what results have been released . . .

