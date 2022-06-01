Free Fishing Weekend returns June 4 and 5

Free Fishing Weekend will return to Oregon on June 4 and 5, this Saturday and Sunday, the second of three such “Free Fishing Weekends” to be held in 2022.
On those days, fishing, crabbing, and clamming is free to all residents and non-residents, meaning no fishing licenses or tags, including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement are required.
“The SMALL PRINT: Area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply,” ODFW said.
Click here to preorder baked goods for pickup at the Gales Creek Store, open Fri - Sun, 8 am - 1 pm at 8995 NW Gales Creek Rd.
ODFW has compiled a number of angling resources, including a list of We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom.
Join us with a digital subscription today.
We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today.