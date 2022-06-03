New principal to helm Dilley Elementary School

Dilley Elementary School will get a new principal, the Forest Grove School District announced in a press release.

John Allen, a Hillsboro School District principal and teacher, is no stranger to rural schools, having served as principal at HSD’s West Union Elementary School at the edge of Hillsboro and the unincorporated community of Helvetia since 2013.

John Allen, courtesy FGSD

Before that, Allen taught for eight years in the Hillsboro School District.

"I am excited to become a part of the Forest Grove School District at Dilley Elementary,” Allen . . .

We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today. Click here to subscribe.

You have reached content available exclusively to Gales Creek Journal digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.