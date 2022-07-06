The Northwest Oregon Area office in Forest Grove. Photo: Chas Hundley
Fire, News, Weather

Local fire season to begin July 11

The Oregon Department of Forestry announced that fire season will be declared Monday, July 11 at 1 a.m. in the Northwest Oregon Forest Protective Association region, which stretches from northern Yamhill County to Astoria and from near Forest Grove to the Pacific Ocean . . .

