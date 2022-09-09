PGE will shut power off in Gales Creek and surrounding areas beginning Friday morning

Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday night that potential power shutoffs in high-risk areas in their service territory would become a reality.

Power will be shut off in an effort to reduce wildfire risk in ten areas across PGE’s service territory starting Friday morning. In Gales Creek, power will be cut sometime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, and may be restored starting Saturday evening.

“Power will remain off until conditions are safe and we can visually inspect our equipment to make sure it is safe to reenergize our lines. We estimate power restoration could begin as early as Saturday evening,” PGE said in a statement.

A full list of the affected areas and times power will be cut for the Public Safety Power Shutoff or PSPS can be found online. Read the original story here.