I wanted to update our readers very quickly and note that our news coverage will be limited for the next few days; I am recovering from a head injury following a car crash last week and find myself unable to perform many of the tasks required of fact-gathering and journalism during my recovery.

I am hopeful that I will be firing on all cylinders in the coming days and look forward to returning fully to the work I love. Thank you for your patience.

– Chas Hundley, editor, journalist, etc