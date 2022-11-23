Burn ban lifted

A burn ban instituted county-wide over weather conditions that led to the escape of several burn piles was lifted Tuesday afternoon.

“With the help of rains & the passing of the recent weather pattern, the Washington Co Fire Defense Board has voted to lift the ban,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said in a statement.

The ban was originally enacted Saturday, and put a halt to all outdoor burning other than warming, cooking, and recreational fires.

Those within lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and within one eighth of a mile of their borders may have further restrictions on burning, and should consult the state agency’s fire restrictions website.