Gales Creek Road closed after pedestrian killed in crash

Gales Creek Road is closed at Balm Grove Loop with a short detour in place following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a phone call, a spokesperson with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a dump truck, the driver of which stayed on scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The closure is expected to continue while the crash is investigated. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) was expected to investigate.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were among the responding agencies.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.