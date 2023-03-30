Dispatches from history: Western Washington County March 29, 1923

In this column, we take a look back one hundred years ago in western Washington County. This week, the clips come from the Washington County News-Times edition published March 29, 1923.

Want more local history? Visit the Banks Historical Society online at www.bankshistory.org for Banks-area history, and Friends of Historic Forest Grove, which often works in the Gales Creek area, online at www.fhfg.org.

To enlarge an image and see the whole thing, click on it. You can then navigate by using the arrows to either side, or exit using the x at the upper right corner.