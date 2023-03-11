Highway 6 closed after crash and fire

A vehicle crash and subsequent vehicle fire has closed Highway 6 near milepost 33, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

“The Highway is closed at this time until crews can safely extinguish the fire,” the agency noted on Twitter.

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s tripcheck.com also showed the highway as closed.

Minor injuries were reported from the initial crash.

As of 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said that travelers to and from Tillamook should expect delays for around an hour.

Timber Road is also closed nearby due to a landslide.