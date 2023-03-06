Timber Road is closed (again) due to a landslide

Timber Road is once again closed because of a landslide. The county said the road was closed between Strassel and Cochran Roads.

Washington County sent out an alert Monday afternoon urging motorists to use a different route.

The approximate area of the previous landslides. Map © OpenStreetMap contributors

March 8 will mark the one year anniversary of the first of four landslides in the last twelve months to close all or part of Timber Road; all have occurred in roughly the same area north of Strassel Road in a recently logged area adjacent to Timber Road.

Landslides have also halted traffic into the community, shutting off one of two main paths in and out of Timber December 10, 2022 and February 6, 2023.

Timber residents are still dealing with icy roads and altered bus routes for Banks School District students.