Register to vote by April 25

For the upcoming May 16 election, the deadline to register to vote or update your registration is Tuesday, April 25.

To register or to make a change to your voter registration, visit and complete the online form at oregonvotes.gov/register before midnight on April 25; in person at the Washington County Elections office no later than 5 p.m. that Tuesday, or with a mailed form postmarked on or before April 25.

Under Oregon’s Motor Voter Act, enacted in 2016, many Oregonians of legal voting status who interact with the DMV are automatically registered to vote as a nonaffiliated voter, and will need to update their registration to join a political party or opt out of registering to vote.

For local readers, the ballot will hold races and measures including positions on the Banks and Forest Grove School District boards, on the Banks Fire District board, the Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District board, and the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue board.

Those registering to vote must be U.S. citizens, Oregon residents, and 16 years of age or older (anyone under 18 will not receive a ballot until an election falls on or after their 18th birthday). A valid driver’s license, permit, or ID number is required, or a social security number or another form of identification. All of the requirements can be found on the voter registration card.

Ballots will be sent to most registered voters starting April 26, according to the Washington County 2023 election dates calendar.

The Washington County Elections office is located at 2925 NE Aloclek Drive, Suite 170, Hillsboro, OR 97124.

More information on county elections can be found by visiting washingtoncountyor.gov/elections; by calling the elections division at 503-846-5800, or by emailing Elections@washingtoncountyor.gov.