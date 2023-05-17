First Election Results: Forest Grove Rural Fire Board

Polls have closed for the May 16 special district election, and the Washington County Elections Division has released the first count of ballots already received.

Another batch is expected Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

Three seats were open this election cycle on the Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District board.

In position 2, incumbent Brooke Gramer, running with no opposition, secured another four-year term with 96.1% of the vote so far. Gramer, a longtime Gales Creek resident, was first elected to the board in 2019.

In position 4, two candidates sought election: incumbent Gary Post and challenger Ryan Wiley.

The first batch of results showed Post in the lead with 51.6% of the vote to Wiley’s 45.1%.

10 p.m. update: Post remains in the lead, though Wiley closed the gap a bit. As of the latest update from the Oregon Secretary of State website, Post has 50.78% of the vote to Wiley’s 46.09%.

In position 5, newcomer Melinda Fischer, running with no opposition, secured a four-year term with an almost unanimous initial vote count at 99.72% of the vote, or 359 votes cast for her so far. Just one person opted to write in another candidate in the first batch of results. Fischer, a longtime Gales Creek resident, is well known in volunteer circles in Gales Creek and Forest Grove, and serves on budgetary boards for the fire district and the Forest Grove School Board.

Fire and emergency medical services in Gales Creek, Glenwood, Dilley, Hillside, Watts, and other areas outside Forest Grove are provided by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, but it’s actually a distinct board that manages the district’s money and makes other decisions, such as the creation of a volunteer firefighter house in Gales Creek.

Results will be continue to be posted to the county’s voter turnout webpage and submitted to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

The county plans to report vote totals again tonight at 10 p.m., then Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m., Friday May 19 at 4 p.m., and again on Friday, May 26 at 4 p.m.

The final report will come Monday, June 1 at 4 p.m. when the vote is certified.

Where’s my ballot?

Washington County voters can track the status of their ballot through BallotTrax.