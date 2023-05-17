First Election Results: Forest Grove School Board

Polls have closed for the May 16 special district election, and the Washington County Elections Division has released the first count of ballots already received.

Another batch is expected Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

Two positions were open on the Forest Grove School board this election.

While more results will continue to arrive, the results of the Forest Grove School District Board race are clear: Both candidates who filed to run are winners tonight, because they ran unopposed.

Winning a fourth term on the board in position 4, longtime Gales Creek resident Kate Grandusky pulled in 96.5% of the vote so far. "I feel that FGSD has a wonderful heart as an organization. The commitment of the staff has been tremendous especially through the pandemic. It is an honor to work with dedicated and committed Board members and an organization that keeps the focus on students and their best interest," Grandusky said before the election.

Winning her first term on the board in position 5 is Kristy Kottkey.

Kottkey, running to replace Narce Rodriguez, who did not seek another term, pulled in 96.8% of the vote so far. Asked about new work she might start on the school board prior to tonight’s election, Kottkey said she could bring creative solutions to the board. “I am not familiar enough yet with the workings on the board to say I have anything “new” to tackle – but in most systems, I am a person who is able to think of solutions in a creative way that maybe haven’t been brought to the table previously,” she said.

Results will be continue to be posted to the county’s voter turnout webpage and submitted to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

The county plans to report vote totals again tonight at 10 p.m., then Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m., Friday May 19 at 4 p.m., and again on Friday, May 26 at 4 p.m.

The final report will come Monday, June 1 at 4 p.m. when the vote is certified.

