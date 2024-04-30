Oak Grove Academy closed in Gales Creek due to water main break

The Forest Grove School District said that the Oak Grove Academy campus at the Gales Creek School closed early for the day due to a water main break in the area.

“As a result, administration has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the school day for students and staff,” the district said in a statement posted to their website.

The district said that families with students at the school were notified and students were transported by regular end of day protocols.

In a message to the Gales Creek Journal, FGSD spokesperson David Warner said the district was first notified of the issue between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Reached by phone, a city of Forest Grove Public Works Department staff member said that Water Division Supervisor Lonny Schmidt was in Gales Creek at 3 p.m. and did not have further information. The city’s watershed, located remotely on Clear Creek, has little to no cell service.

While many Gales Creek residents get their water from a well, spring, or other sources, the city of Forest Grove owns a 4,225 acre watershed in the Gales Creek community, the Clear Creek watershed, a tributary of Gales Creek. Much of downtown Gales Creek and some homes between the watershed and the city are municipal water customers.

The Gales Creek School, which houses part of the Forest Grove School District’s Oak Grove Academy and the Gales Creek Library is located at 9125 NW Sargent Road.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes known