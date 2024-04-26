What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, April 26

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday April 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear Kendall Lujan, a “moody, melodic folk rock” artist who’s recently toured Europe.

Saturday, April 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Blair Borax will return to the Smokehouse, having played there in January. Here’s what the event listing had to say about the artist’s style:

“Indie-folk vocal stylings reminiscent of 1920s jazz, songwriting that is unafraid to tackle the taboo, and pop melodies that stay with you for days.”

Friday, May 3 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch Just Clark, a Texas-born singer-songwriter who is “reviving the roots of American-made music,”

Saturday, May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m., Dumpster Joe returns, at least the third time he’s played in Gales Creek on his res-o-phonic guitar.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

