The Gales Creek Church of God on June 12, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley
Gales Creek, Gardening, News

Church grounds cleanup rescheduled to May 11

by Chas Hundley on

More in Gales Creek:

A cleanup day at the Gales Creek Church originally planned for Saturday, May 4 has been postponed due to expected adverse weather, the Gales Creek Garden Club said.

The new date is Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No other details were changed, according to Gales Creek Garden Club member Sharon Parker (Disclosure: my mom).

Original story below:

Gales Creek Garden Club plans church grounds cleanup May 4
Chas Hundley
+ posts

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Tags:

Chas Hundley

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Sign up for free Gales Creek news in your inbox ↓

Paid advertisements

The groceries your family needs!

New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers