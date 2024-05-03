Church grounds cleanup rescheduled to May 11

A cleanup day at the Gales Creek Church originally planned for Saturday, May 4 has been postponed due to expected adverse weather, the Gales Creek Garden Club said.
The new date is Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No other details were changed, according to Gales Creek Garden Club member Sharon Parker (Disclosure: my mom).
Original story below:
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.