Gales Creek Community Club meets Thursday, May 23

The next meeting of the Gales Creek Community Club will be held Thursday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. inside the Gales Creek Library. The group will also jointly meet with the Gales Creek Neighborhood Watch. Most of the leadership of the community club and the neighborhood watch is involved in both groups.

The library, housed inside the Gales Creek School, will also be open that day as it is every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

At the meeting, the group plans to discuss the upcoming Gales Creek Strawberry Festival, the upcoming National Night Out, planned for August, and tackle a fall meeting topic for the neighborhood watch.

“Come see what our community is up to and meet the neighbors,” said community volunteer Sheri Bagdonas.

The Gales Creek School, which houses part of the Forest Grove School District’s Oak Grove Academy and the Gales Creek Library is located at 9125 NW Sargent Road.