In House District 31 Republican primary, a Banks-area candidate is breezing toward a win

The Republican primary race for House District 31, which represents much of the northwest corner of Oregon, including Banks, Gales Creek, and Vernonia drew two challengers for the open seat—both realtors—Darcey Edwards and Aaron Hall.

As of 8 p.m., Edwards had what appears to be an insurmountable lead over Hall, with the Banks-area Edwards leading in initial results published just after 8 p.m. with 80.85% of the vote to North Plains resident Hall’s 18.29%.

The primary for the Democrat side of the race drew just one candidate, tax consultant Jordan Gutierrez, who will win the seat and face off against the winner of tonight’s election in November.

View all the election results yourself for these measures and other races online at results.oregonvotes.gov.

To read all the news on statewide and congressional races, visit the Oregon Capital Chronicle live coverage page.