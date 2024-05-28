Obituary: Phil A. Breazile

Phil A. Breazile, 71, a longtime resident of the Gales Creek community, died Saturday morning, May 4, 2024, at Forest Grove Rehabilitation and Specialty Care. Private Cremation Rites will be held at the Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove.

PHIL ARTHUR BREAZILE was born September 25, 1952, in Hillsboro, Oregon, to father Otho Breazile and mother Sophia (Keller) Breazile. He was raised in both Arizona and California. Following his high school graduation, Phil attended George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.

He was united in marriage to Bonnie Lee Brooks in 1980 in Reno, Nevada. Following their marriage, they moved to the Gales Creek community.

Phil had worked as a general superintendent in the construction industry for forty years, on several projects including the MAX Light Rail in Portland, the Intel Campus, as well as the Oregon Zoo. He retired in 2008. He was an active member of the Gales Creek Community Church of God, as well as the men’s group. Among his special interests, he enjoyed playing golf, working on cars, and he was an avid fan of the Oregon Ducks Football Team. Phil was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie of 37 years; on March 14, 2017, in Forest Grove, and his parents, Otho and Sophia Breazile. Survivors include his son Eli, and daughter-in-law Heather; his sisters and their spouses, Carrie, Lynn, and Debra; and his two brothers, Dave and Don. Also surviving are his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-children, as well as numerous nieces/nephews, and other family members.

A celebration of life and BBQ will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Phil’s home in Gales Creek. Bring a chair and your favorite stories of Phil to share.

