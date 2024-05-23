Photos: Garden Club, volunteers clean up church grounds

After being postponed for rain, a cleanup planned for the grounds at the Gales Creek Church was completed May 11.

It’s one of several cleanup projects that have been held in the community this month, which has also seen work being done by volunteers at the Gales Creek Cemetery in advance of Memorial Day, and the repainting of the Gales Creek Fire Station and adjacent buildings.

