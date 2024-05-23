Photo courtesy Sharon Parker
Photos: Garden Club, volunteers clean up church grounds

by Chas Hundley

After being postponed for rain, a cleanup planned for the grounds at the Gales Creek Church was completed May 11.

It’s one of several cleanup projects that have been held in the community this month, which has also seen work being done by volunteers at the Gales Creek Cemetery in advance of Memorial Day, and the repainting of the Gales Creek Fire Station and adjacent buildings.

Photo courtesy Sharon Parker
Photo courtesy Sharon Parker
Photo courtesy Sharon Parker
Photo courtesy Sharon Parker
Photo courtesy Sharon Parker
Photo courtesy Sharon Parker
Photo courtesy Sharon Parker
Photo courtesy Sheri Bagdonas
Photo courtesy Sheri Bagdonas
Photo courtesy Sheri Bagdonas
Photo courtesy Sheri Bagdonas
Photo courtesy Sheri Bagdonas
Photo courtesy Sheri Bagdonas
Photo courtesy Sheri Bagdonas
Photo courtesy Sheri Bagdonas
Chas Hundley
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

