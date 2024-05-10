What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, May 10

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday, May 10 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch New Nostalgia, a thee piece group that plays covers from groups like the Beatles, Everly Brothers, Beach Boys and Crosby, Stills and Nash, and more.

Saturday, May 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear A Town Called Home, led by multi-instrumentalists Howdy and Marilyn Darrell, a Portland-based duo that originally called Austin home. They combine Texas roots with a West Coast vibe to create their own Americana style.

Friday, May 17 from 6 to 8 p.m., Nathan Earle — hailing from the Flint Hills of East Kansas, now a Pacific NW denizen for two decades — will play his blend of Midwestern folk and gospel traditions. When he’s not playing solo, he’s also a member of NW Americana soul outfit The Get Ahead.

Saturday, May 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Wes Youssi will play the Smokehouse, bringing his golden age-style, old-soul country music to Gales Creek.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Live music at Carpenter Creek Winery

Sunday, May 12 from 1 to 4 p.m., Americana group Midnight & Moonshine will play at a special Mother’s Day concert.

“All of the honored Moms will be treated to a complimentary glass of our very first estate wine, our 2023 Rose’,” Carpenter Creek Farm and Winery said.

Cajun Papas Food Truck will be on site.

Table reservations available by texting 503-477-0374

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road

Event reminders

The Gales Creek Garden Club church grounds cleanup has been postponed to May 11.

Regular events

Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God

Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church

Gales Creek Library

Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School