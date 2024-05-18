What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, May 17

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.
Live music at The Smokehouse:
Friday, May 17 from 6 to 8 p.m., Nathan Earle — hailing from the Flint Hills of East Kansas, now a Pacific NW denizen for two decades — will play his blend of Midwestern folk and gospel traditions. When he’s not playing solo, he’s also a member of NW Americana soul outfit The Get Ahead.
Saturday, May 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Wes Youssi will play the Smokehouse, bringing his golden age-style, old-soul country music to Gales Creek.
Friday May 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Old Yellers—a group formed in Portland in 2002—will play the Smokehouse.
Saturday, May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m., Rich Swanger, formerly of Appalachia, now based in Oregon will play. He’s a songwriter with music described as having roots in folk, gospel, and country-blues music.
Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.
Live music at the Gales Creek Tavern
Returning to the Gales Creek Tavern Saturday, May 18 is Rand Brown starting at 7 p.m. for a 21+ show. Those who wish to reserve a table (highly recommended by the tavern) should call (503-359-1400) or message the tavern’s Facebook page.
The Gales Creek Tavern is located in downtown Gales Creek at 9275 NW Gales Creek Road.
Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.
Regular events
Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God
Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church
Gales Creek Library
Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.