What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, May 31

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday, May 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear Beastabilly, returning to Gales Creek for at least the third time. You’ll hear a mix of rockabilly covers and goth classics.

Saturday, June 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch Thunder Ridge, a traditional five-piece bluegrass outfit based out of Portland. They’ll play covers and originals.

Friday, June 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., Andrew Victor, usually based out of Washington, will grace Gales Creek. His next album releases in August.

Saturday, June 2 from 6 to 8 p.m., Weezy Ford will play with an as-yet unnamed special guest. Formally of Asheville, North Carolina, Ford is now an Oregonian playing “fuzzy Rock’n Roll songs written on slide guitar as well as dreamy ballads written on synth,” according to an event listing.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Live music at Carpenter Creek Winery

Sunday, June 2 from 1 to 4 p.m., the venue will host the JT Wise Band, a guitar-driven band playing several genres. Table reservations available by texting 503-477-0374, and for this show, outside food—but not booze, you can buy that on site—is allowed, as are kids and dogs. Snack plates will be available for purchase.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road.

Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.

Free Fishing Weekend dates and event

Second Free Fishing weekend of 2024 is June 1 and 2 The second free fishing weekend of the year is June 1 and 2, the weekend after Memorial Day weekend. That means on Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2, fishing is free in Oregon. Read all the details by clicking on the story. Locally, Hagg Lake will host a fishing event June 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There, participants can use free fishing gear and learn from instructors if they’re unfamiliar with fishing.

Regular events

Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God

Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church

Gales Creek Library

Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School