Landowners in Washington County can learn to prepare for wildfire season at Hagg Lake event

Washington County landowners and managers concerned about the coming wildfire season can attend a free event at Hagg Lake hosted by the Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District (TSWCD) to learn how to prepare.

“Wildfire risk in Washington County is increasing and the local impacts could be severe,” the local district said in a notice for the event. “It’s essential residents work together to get ready for wildfire.”

Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Hagg Lake’s Boat Ramp C, Wildfire Ready!, is hosted by TSWCD and aided by the Oregon Department of Forestry, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Stimson Lumber, the United States Department of Agriculture and many other organizations and agencies.

To attend, participants must register, which gets attendees a parking pass to Scoggins Valley Park, light breakfast, lunch, and entry into a prize raffle.

In an in-person conversation with the Banks Post last Tuesday afternoon, TSWCD staff said that registrations would close when 150 people had signed up, and that they were already in the triple-digit number of registrations.

Here’s what to expect at the event according to TSWCD:

Presentations and hands-on demonstrations on local wildfire risk, home hardening and defensible space, managing fuels in natural areas, and best management practices for fire prevention;

Opportunities to speak with fire preparedness specialists about your unique property, emergency response planning, financial assistance opportunities, and more;

Take-home resources to assist your wildfire preparedness efforts.

“While all are welcome, this event will be most useful for residents who manage at least five acres of land,” the agency said.

Boat Ramp C is located on the west side of Hagg Lake on SW West Shore Drive.