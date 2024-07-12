What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, July 12

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse

Friday July 12 from 7 to 9 p.m., Beastabilly will play the Smokehouse.

Saturday July 13 from 7 to 9 p.m., Johnny Franco & His Real Brother Dom will return to the Smokehouse. “Walk down any street in Portland, Oregon and you are sure to encounter a mustachioed Brazilian rock and roll troubadour named Johnny Franco,” an event listing for an earlier event by the duo read.

Friday July 19 from 7 to 9 p.m., country singers Matt Buetow and Ian Miller bring a classic 60s Nashville sound to their original and classic covers.

Saturday July 20 from 7 to 9 p.m., Simmer Down, a duo made up of Molly Elkins and Craig Jahne play a style of popular folk, country, rock, pop selections and acoustic arrangements, and for a special touch: Jahne’s guitar is made from an old tackle box.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery

Sunday, July 21 from from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., catch the Half Grass Trio, who’ll play country, blues, bluegrass and rock. Text 503-477-0374 to reserve a table.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road.

Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.

Regular events

Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God

Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church

Gales Creek Library

Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School