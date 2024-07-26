What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, July 26

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse

Friday, July 26 from 7 to 9 p.m., Kris Stuart, a musician also seen in Wanderlodge and Root Jack, will play the Smokehouse. “Folk music, blues and country melt together in songs of sin and salvation written and gathered from a lifetime of mining for music,” the event description says.

Saturday, July 27 from 7 to 9 p.m., Your Strange Companions, a band — not this writer describing your friends — playing original country and rockabilly music will bring their brand of Oregon-by-way-of-Tennessee music to Gales Creek.

The smokehouse had not realized any further events in time for publishing.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery

Sunday, August 4 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., catch the Audrey Aiken Band, who’ll play high energy classic rock, dance, and originals. Text 503-477-0374 to reserve a table.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road. Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.

Regular events

Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church

Gales Creek Library

Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School