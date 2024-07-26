What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, July 26

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.
Live music at The Smokehouse
Friday, July 26 from 7 to 9 p.m., Kris Stuart, a musician also seen in Wanderlodge and Root Jack, will play the Smokehouse. “Folk music, blues and country melt together in songs of sin and salvation written and gathered from a lifetime of mining for music,” the event description says.
Saturday, July 27 from 7 to 9 p.m., Your Strange Companions, a band — not this writer describing your friends — playing original country and rockabilly music will bring their brand of Oregon-by-way-of-Tennessee music to Gales Creek.
The smokehouse had not realized any further events in time for publishing.
Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.
Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery
Sunday, August 4 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., catch the Audrey Aiken Band, who’ll play high energy classic rock, dance, and originals. Text 503-477-0374 to reserve a table.
Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road. Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.
Regular events
Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church
Gales Creek Library
Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.