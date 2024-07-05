What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, July 5

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse

Friday, July 5 from 7 to 9 p.m., Wes Youssi will play his style of soul-country music.

Saturday July 6 from 7 to 9 p.m., Mule On Fire, a group that weaves blues, folk, jazz, and traditional music, will play at the Smokehouse.

Friday July 12 from 7 to 9 p.m., Beastabilly, returning to Gales Creek for at least the fourth time will play the Smokehouse.

Saturday July 13 from 7 to 9 p.m., Johnny Franco & His Real Brother Dom will return to the Smokehouse. “Walk down any street in Portland, Oregon and you are sure to encounter a mustachioed Brazilian rock and roll troubadour named Johnny Franco,” an event listing for an earlier event by the duo read.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.

Regular events

Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God

Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church

Gales Creek Library

Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School