ASK WCSO: Back to School Safety

Ask WCSO is a monthly public safety column produced by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

With school quickly approaching, we want all students, teachers, parents, and neighbors to do their part in ensuring a safe and fun school year.

Follow these tips to help create a safe community, regardless of your means of transportation:

Driving

– Obey all posted speed signs and school flashing lights.

– Slow down and be cautious near bus stops and where children congregate.

– It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus that is loading or unloading students. Do not proceed until the red lights stop flashing.

– Buckle up, and never text and drive!

– Watch for bike riders turning in front of you without looking or signaling, or riders coming from driveways or behind parked cars.



Walking

– Stop at the curb or edge of the pavement and look LEFT-RIGHT-LEFT before crossing a street.

– Always use designated crosswalks and pedestrian signals.

– Do not cross in front of a vehicle unless you know for sure the driver clearly sees you and has come to a complete stop.

– Be familiar with your surroundings. STAY ALERT.

– Always obey the directions of crossing guards.

– Use sidewalks if available; if there is no sidewalk, walk on the left, facing traffic.

– Wear bright, visible colors, and during dusk or at night, use reflective gear and carry a flashlight.

Biking

– Always wear a properly fitted helmet.

– Pay attention to walkers and drivers around you.

– Use designated bike lanes or ride on the right side of the road, going with the traffic flow.

– Signal hand signals to alert other vehicles which direction you are traveling.

– Wear neon, bright-colored, or reflective clothing and use lights.

Let’s work together to maintain a safe environment for all. We wish everyone a happy new school year!

More information: https://bit.ly/3VXp10Z