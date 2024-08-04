Man drowns after jumping off pier at Hagg Lake

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a drowning at Hagg Lake Saturday evening.

At about 9:30 p.m., recovery teams found the body of Vielman Mijail De La Cruz-Lopez, 32, of Cornelius.

According to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office Saturday night, Marine Patrol deputies were first alerted by visitors at the lake of a drowning near the lake’s fishing pier around 7:10 p.m.

“The male reportedly jumped off the pier into the water, surfaced, then struggled to swim before submerging once again,” the sheriff’s office said, noting that deputies immediately began searching for a male in his thirties.

“The water temperature at the time of search and recovery operations was 80 degrees Fahrenheit,” a press release noting the discovery of the body of De La Cruz-Lopez read.

The sheriff’s office stated that a recovery effort, with the help of the Lake Owego Fire Department Dive Team, had begun.

Signage on the pier notes that diving off the pier is not permitted.

A sign noting that diving is not allowed off the pier at Hagg Lake on August 3, 2020. Photo: Chas Hundley

Zoom in to see the lake and the location of the pier. The fishing pier at Hagg Lake August 3, 2020. Photo: Chas Hundley

The sheriff’s office thanked a number of agencies that aided in the initial search and following recovery options, including American Medical Response (AMR), Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Gaston Fire Department, Hillsboro Police Department, Lake Oswego Fire Department Water Rescue Team, Lake Oswego Fire Department Dive Team, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Water Rescue Team, Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Washington County Parks.

Hagg Lake, the centerpiece of Washington County’s largest park, Scoggins Valley Park, is a manmade lake near Gaston. It draws visitors to fish, hike, bike, boat, and swim from all over western Washington County and beyond and serves as a reservoir for local communities.

This story has been updated with information from a press release issued after the original story was published.