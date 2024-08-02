What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, August 2

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery

Sunday, August 4 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., catch the Audrey Aiken Band, who’ll play high energy classic rock, dance, and originals.

Sunday, August 11 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Robert Meade will play his “Beatles Unplugged” show. “His brand of upbeat acoustic guitar always a crowd pleaser,” an event page reads.

Text 503-477-0374 to reserve a table for either show.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road. Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.

National Night Out

Regular events

Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church

Gales Creek Library

Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School