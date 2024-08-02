Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery on May 9, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley
Events, Gales Creek, News

What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, August 2

by Chas Hundley on

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery

Sunday, August 4 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., catch the Audrey Aiken Band, who’ll play high energy classic rock, dance, and originals.

Sunday, August 11 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Robert Meade will play his “Beatles Unplugged” show. “His brand of upbeat acoustic guitar always a crowd pleaser,” an event page reads.
Text 503-477-0374 to reserve a table for either show.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road. Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.

National Night Out

Regular events
Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church
Gales Creek Library
Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Chas Hundley
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

