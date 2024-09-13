ASKWCSO: Back to school driver & pedestrian safety

ASKWCSO is a monthly column produced by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

With school back in session, what are some ways to stay alert on the road and when walking?

As students prepare to head back to the classroom, it is crucial to prioritize their safety, especially during their commute to and from school. The beginning of the school year can often bring congestion and an increase in potential hazards on the road. To ensure the safety of everyone involved, please keep the following tips in mind:

Driver Safety:

-Always yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection when the flashers are blinking.

-Be prepared for kids appearing in unexpected places, and never block a crosswalk.

-Slow down and drive extra cautiously around school crossings – some kids may not be paying attention to their surroundings or looking at their phones.

-Always stop when a school bus has its stop sign and red flashing lights activated, and do not attempt to pass.

Pedestrian Safety:

-Always stay alert – avoid distractions such as wearing headphones or looking at your phones when walking to school.

-Only cross the street at crosswalks or intersections, and never in the middle of the road.

-Walk on the sidewalk whenever possible.

-Before crossing the street, stop and look both ways to ensure there aren’t any cars coming towards you.

-Never play around traffic or push/shove others when walking around traffic.

Even though the start of school days may be a little hectic for pedestrians and drivers, we can work together to keep students safe as they return to the classroom.

We hope everyone has a fantastic school year ahead!