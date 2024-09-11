Fire danger drops to ‘moderate’ Wednesday

Fire danger in lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in the Northwest Oregon Forest Protective Association (NWOFPA) were set to “moderate” or blue at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire danger levels were placed at “high” on August 29. Industrial users will see the lowest IFPL level — Level 1 — across the region at the same time Wednesday.

The NWOFPA region includes areas such as Gales Creek, Buxton, Timber, Manning, and the Tillamook State Forest, among others. It stretches north to the Columbia River, west to the Pacific Ocean, south to Sheridan, and east to parts of Gales Creek, the Killin Wetlands outside of Banks, and to Scappoose.

The public and industrial users of local forests can stay informed of current fire restrictions by visiting the agency’s Fire Restrictions & Closures website or calling their local ODF or protective association office, in this case, Forest Grove ODF offices for most of our readers at 503-357-2191.