Gales Creek Community Club meeting, Halloween Party, and more coming soon

The Gales Creek Community Club will meet starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Gales Creek Library.

There, the club, which is open to all Gales Creek-interested folks, will continue the formation of the group with a first draft review of the group’s bylaws, hear a report on the Halloween Party scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Gales Creek School, hear about the upcoming November bazaar and a holiday party in December, among other topics.

See the full agenda online.

The Gales Creek School, which houses part of the Forest Grove School District’s Oak Grove Academy and the Gales Creek Library is located at 9125 NW Sargent Road.

Regular events

Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God

Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church

Gales Creek Library

Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Live music

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery will host The Moonpennies, a 60s and 70s rock and pop cover group Sunday, October 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Kids and well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome, the venue said.

Outside food is welcome, but no outside alcohol is permitted. Snack plates and wine are available onsite for purchase.

Those looking to reserve a table were urged to text 503-477-0374.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road.

Halloween Party

The Annual Children’s Halloween Party at the Gales Creek School will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Gales Creek School gym.

Billed as a party for Gales Creek-area families and Gales Creek School alumni, the event features games, crafts, and treats, and a special showing of Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit starting at 7:45 p.m.

Volunteers have kept the event going for decades, and despite the closure of the Gales Creek Elementary School in 2011, the event persists thanks to volunteers like Deb Sims and many more.

The event is sponsored by the Gales Creek School PTO.