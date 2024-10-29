Gales Creek Tavern goes up for sale

The Gales Creek Tavern is for sale.

The current version of the venerable watering hole in downtown Gales Creek was opened in May 2021 under the ownership of Brian Johnson and Seema Prasad-Bertschy.

Under their ownership, the building was renovated and the menu updated, with traditional tavern offerings — live music, frequent bingo and trivia nights, video lottery and more — on tap.

Now, the 2,698 square foot building, inventory, and land are up for the taking for $725,000.

“It’s been an incredible four years and we’ve made some amazing memories and lifelong friends,” a social media post from the tavern read Monday, Oct. 28. “It’s time to say goodbye and hand over the reigns.”

The tavern will remain open until it is sold.

The Gales Creek Tavern is located at the north end of downtown Gales Creek at 9275 NW Gales Creek Road.