Gales Creek’s Joyce Sauber honored by Friends of Historic Forest Grove

Gales Creek resident Joyce Sauber was honored by the Friends of Historic Forest Grove as the nonprofit’s October Volunteer of the Month.

“Joyce became a member early on and during the past 30 years has served on garden tour committees, been a board member, landscaped the [Old Train Station], created and helped install Abigail’s Garden at the A T. Smith House and more,” a statement from the group read.

“It was an honor to be selected,” Sauber said in a phone call with the Gales Creek Journal. “It’s a wonderful group, so it’s very wonderful to be selected,” she said.

The Friends group, headquartered in Forest Grove, has a footprint in Gales Creek as well. In 2021, the group placed a plaque on the Jennie Ranes building at the Gales Creek School property, marking the centennial of the historic structure.

Photo courtesy Terri Erskine, photographer for Friends of Historic Forest Grove

Sauber was on hand to read a presentation on the school’s building, and showed off her curated museum stored inside the building following the ceremony.

Sauber’s strong connections in Gales Creek were credited by the Friends. Sauber has volunteered in nearly every volunteer group in Gales Creek, including the Gales Creek Community Club, a firefighters auxiliary group, the Gales Creek Garden Club, the Gales Creek Cemetery Association and more.

“She has used her connections in the Gales Creek community time and again to help out FHFG and currently serves on the Historic Properties Recognition Committee. Hats off to an integral member of Friends of Historic Forest Grove,” the Friends said.