Inmate dies at South Fork Forest Camp, Oregon DOC says

An inmate at South Fork Forest Camp in the Tillamook Forest died Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

Travis Charles Winn, 50, died of undisclosed causes, according to a press release from the state agency, which operates the minimum-security facility with the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death,” the Department of Corrections (DOC) said.

Winn entered DOC custody from Marion County on November 1, 2012 and would have been released Feb. 26, 2026 at the earliest. Winn’s next of kin were notified, the agency said.

“DOC takes all in-custody deaths seriously,” the agency’s press release noted. “The agency is responsible for the care and custody of approximately 12,000 individuals who are incarcerated in 12 institutions across the state. While crime information is public record, DOC elects to disclose only upon request out of respect for any family or victims.” (Image courtesy DOC)

South Fork Forest Camp holds about 160 adult inmates who are within four years of their release date. While there, inmates take part in firefighting activities, responding to local wildfires like two wildfires near Gales Creek in August, or near Hayward in 2020. They also work on recreation projects in the Tillamook State Forest like building trail signs and clearing trail, and work on reforestation projects.

The facility is located about 18 miles west of Gales Creek off Highway 6.