Nearly one third of Washington County registered voters have returned a ballot

With less than a week to go before the polls close for the November 2024 election, almost a third of registered voters in Washington County have already returned their ballot.

As of Wednesday morning, just shy of 31% of registered voters had returned a ballot by mail, in a drop box, or in person at the county elections office. Today’s ballots were an estimated number, so the count is not yet exact.

The single largest influx of ballots to date was counted on Monday, when 32,667 ballots were logged as received by the county.

In total, 124,339 ballots have been received by the county, out of 401,664 registered voters.

View turnout results at washingtoncountyor.gov/elections/voter-turnout.

In 2020, the last presidential election, 84.75% of 382,583 total registered voters cast a ballot.