New fire alarm system being installed at Gales Creek School

The Gales Creek School is getting a new fire alarm system.

As of Thursday, Oct. 24, district contractors with GB Manchester, Inc were climbing into the century-old Jennie Ranes building and the newer main school building after school had let out for the day, installing parts of a $138,298 fire alarm system.

The system in question, an Edwards EST4 Voice Evacuation Fire Alarm System, is part of a system that can alert building occupants of an alert via voice, strobing lights, and even send emails and SMS messages, according to the manufacturer’s website.

The new system was paid for thanks to a 2022 bond passed by district voters, and is similar to a system already installed at Dilley Elementary School, according to a presentation prepared by Director of Finance & Operations Ilean Clute.

The system comes with a one year warranty.

The Forest Grove School District (FGSD) Board of Directors approved the project along with a nearly identical project at the district’s offices in Forest Grove for $123,162 during the Oct. 8 regular board meeting.