ASK WCSO: Stay Safe While Shopping Online

A monthly column produced by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Online shopping scams are all too frequent, especially during the holiday season. Shopping from the comfort of your home and on the go has become increasingly popular; still, it’s essential to be cautious about where and how you share your personal information. Here are some tips to protect yourself.

Keep your personal information safe. Avoid sharing personal or credit card information over public Wi-Fi. Always wait for a secure network before making purchases.

Avoid sharing personal or credit card information over public Wi-Fi. Always wait for a secure network before making purchases. Choose websites that use the "https" encryption. Never provide credit card information unless you are on a secure site showing "https" at the beginning of the URL and the lock symbol. This indicates the site has a protected network connection.

Beware of deals that are too good to be true. Products advertised at unbelievably low prices or claiming remarkable benefits may not be what they seem. Stay cautious by researching and reading reviews before taking advantage of the promotional discounts.

Always pay by credit card and retain your receipts for extra protection. Credit card companies have better fraud protection, making them more secure to use online. Avoid scammers who may insist on payment by wire transfer or electronic funds transfer.

Know before you buy from an online retailer and shop with trusted companies. If you purchase from a company for the first time, do your research and check reviews. Be cautious if an online retailer does not provide adequate information about their privacy policy, terms and conditions, or contact details.

Stay informed and protect yourself and your money from fraudsters.

Happy shopping!