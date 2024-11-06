Election 2024: Darcey Edwards takes early lead in House District 31

10 p.m. update: The latest results showed Edwards’ lead drop slightly to 58.92% of the vote, still enough to claim victory in the race.

The race for House District 31 may yield a western Washington County resident representing Gales Creek and Banks constituents in Oregon’s House of Representatives for the first time in years.

If initial results hold, Buxton-area resident Darcey Edwards will head to Salem, with 59.48% of the vote for the Republican candidate to Democrat Jordan Gutierrez’ 37.88%. In a distant third, Libertarian Robert Miller drew 2.3% in results issued at 8 p.m.

House District 31 represents much of the far northwest corner of Oregon, including Banks, Gales Creek, and Vernonia.

Federal, statewide, and local election results can be found online at results.oregonvotes.gov. Information on county elections, including turnout and a schedule of when additional votes will be released, can be found on the Washington County Elections Division website.