Election 2024: Oregon goes to Harris

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the question of who will hold the Oval Office for the next four years remained unanswered. In Oregon, however, the choice was clear: the state’s eight electoral votes will go to Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the first batch of statewide results, Harris led former President Donald Trump 55.52% to 41.57%.

As of 8 p.m., the Associated Press had called a total of 205 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 230 Electoral College votes. To win, a candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes.

Polls remain open in Alaska and Hawaii as of 8 p.m., and a number of states were still to be called by the Associated Press.

Harris’ success in Oregon was no surprise to pollsters, who had rated Oregon firmly in the blue column. It has been four decades since Oregon last went to a Republican presidential candidate, when nearly 56% of voters awarded the state’s then-seven electoral votes to Ronald Reagan in his 1984 reelection bid.

Federal, statewide, and local election results can be found online at results.oregonvotes.gov. Information on county elections, including turnout and a schedule of when additional votes will be released, can be found on the Washington County Elections Division website.