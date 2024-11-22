Photos: The 2024 Gales Creek Holiday Bazaar

The 2024 Gales Creek Holiday Bazaar, held Saturday Nov. 16, packed the Gales Creek School with more than three dozen vendors — many of whom had purchased multiple tables — in the school gym and hallways.

Representatives from the Gales Creek Community Club said about 500 people are believed to have attended based on the number of free door prize tickets given out.

More than 1,000 raffle tickets were sold by the group (Disclosure: This journalist was a volunteer at the event and sold raffle tickets) for a series of raffle baskets with items donated by area businesses.

The 2024 Gales Creek Holiday Bazaar held Saturday, November 16, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley

Downtown Gales Creek was packed with cars at the school, the Gales Creek Church, the lot between the church and the Gales Creek Tavern, and on the sides of roads in the area.

Couldn’t make the event? Here are some photos. Expect the event to be back in 2025.