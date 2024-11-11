Vehicle crashes into old Bateman store between Gales Creek and Glenwood

“Thankfully the occupants were not injured,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said in a social media post. “The Highway remains open at this time. This is our second crash in the Gales Creek area this morning,” FGF&R said.

An earlier crash, a log truck that left the roadway and ended up on its side was on Timber Road near the intersection of Highway 6. In September, a log truck overturned and spilled logs across Timber Road in roughly the same area.