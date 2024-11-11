Vehicle crashes into old Bateman store between Gales Creek and Glenwood

A vehicle crashed into the old Bateman store along Highway 6, leaving a gaping hole in the commercial building west of Lyda Drive.
“Thankfully the occupants were not injured,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said in a social media post. “The Highway remains open at this time. This is our second crash in the Gales Creek area this morning,” FGF&R said.
An earlier crash, a log truck that left the roadway and ended up on its side was on Timber Road near the intersection of Highway 6. In September, a log truck overturned and spilled logs across Timber Road in roughly the same area.
“As heavy rains move through the area, please use caution when driving and lower your speed,” the agency urged.
This story has been updated with photos and information about a second crash in the area.
