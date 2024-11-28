What’s open in Gales Creek and Glenwood on Thanksgiving?

Trying to see what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving? Here’s what we found out by calling, searching social media, and emailing local businesses in Gales Creek and Glenwood!
Are you a Gales Creek area business and would like to be added to the list? Email [email protected] with your Thursday + Friday hours!
Regional
Swatco – Open
“As always, Swatco will be working Thanksgiving Day Thursday,” Swatco said in a notice. “Make sure your carts are out by 6 am. No drop box or mini box service on Thanksgiving Day. The drivers will more than likely be early to your location, and there are no drive backs on Holiday weeks.”
Gales Creek
Gales Creek Tavern – Closed Thursday, regular hours Friday
Friday hours are 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Gales Creek Library – Unsure
Gales Creek Shell Station – Limited hours Thursday, regular hours Friday
Thursday, the Shell will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday back to regular hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Smokehouse Chicken & Guns – Closed Thursday, open Friday
Friday regular hours 4 p m. to 11 p.m.
Glenwood
Glenwood Food Mart – Open Thursday and Friday
Hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Out Aza Blue – Closed Thursday and Friday
Looking for Banks area businesses? Check out our sister site at the Banks Post!
