The Jane Moore Community Room at the Banks Public Library May 9, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley
Events, Gales Creek, News

CPO 13 will not meet in December

by Chas Hundley on

More in Events:

The Gales Creek, Verboort and Roy CPO 13, which usually meets in Banks, will meet next on January 15, opting to skip their December meeting for the holidays.

An affiliated group, the Washington County Committee for Community Involvement will meet Tuesday, December 17 from 7 to 9 p.m., where the fate of the CPO program will be discussed by retiring Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers.

See the agenda below for that meeting.

Chas Hundley
+ posts

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Sign up for free Gales Creek news in your inbox ↓

The groceries your family needs!

New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers