CPO 13 will not meet in December

The Gales Creek, Verboort and Roy CPO 13, which usually meets in Banks, will meet next on January 15, opting to skip their December meeting for the holidays.

An affiliated group, the Washington County Committee for Community Involvement will meet Tuesday, December 17 from 7 to 9 p.m., where the fate of the CPO program will be discussed by retiring Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers.

See the agenda below for that meeting.