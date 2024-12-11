Deputies spike BMW between Banks and Gales Creek

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Oregon State Police on Sunday evening in stopping a BMW driver traveling at about 120 mph on Highway 6, deflating the vehicle’s tires with a spike trap between Banks and Gales Creek.

The sheriff’s office reported that the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Adrian Henriquez of Hillsboro, was heading east from Tillamook County on Highway 6 on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Photo courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office

“The Oregon State Police had tried twice to stop a dark-colored BMW traveling approximately 120 mph on Highway 6, but it eluded them,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Just outside of Gales Creek, sheriff’s deputies placed a spike strip across the Wilson River Highway around 6:30 p.m., which the BMW crossed, deflating its tires.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told the Gales Creek Journal it appeared the spikes were laid in the vicinity of Hartmann Drive and Highway 6.

The driver continued on deflated tires, passing Banks and reaching Highway 26, where another spike strip was deployed. Finally coming to a stop near Jackson School Road, Henriquez was taken into custody, and now faces charges in both Tillamook and Washington counties.